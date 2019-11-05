Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

For I Know the Plans Hardcover Journal

DIY Dotted Journal

A dot-grid journal based on Jeremiah 29:11 to help you journal your plans, dreams, and goals.

Based on the popular “For I know the plans I have for you” Bible verse found in Jeremiah, this DIY dotted journal is perfect for anyone who bullet journals, for organized planners, and for those who want to build a blueprint for their schedules, projects, budgets, dreams, and goals. Keep weekly or daily to-do lists, monitor habit trackers, or journal about the ups and downs of life–with no worry about shadowing or bleed through on the dot grid paper. Encouraging quotes and verses sprinkled throughout provide inspiration and motivation for your next big project.

The fabric spine on Ellie Claire’s Deluxe Signature Journals allows them to lay flatter than anything on the market. They have the same gorgeous finishes, thick journaling paper, ribbon marker, and back pocket that Ellie Claire journals are known for, making them the perfect gift for any occasion.

FEATURES:
  • Dot grid paper for plans, schedules, and to-do lists
  • Premium thick, acid-free, non-bleed paper
  • Cloth spines provides ultimate lay-flat binding
  • Full-color interior
  • Ribbon marker
  • Keepsake pocket
  • Elastic closure band
  • Presentation page for personalization
Genre: Mind, Body, Spirit / Self-help / Journaling

On Sale: July 14th 2020

Price: $16.99 / $22.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 160

ISBN-13: 9781546014768

Ellie Claire Gifts logo®
Diary
