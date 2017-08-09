Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Finger Weightlifting
Get Ripped!
This one-of-a-kind miniature weightlifting set lets you pump some iron–with your fingers!Read More
Kit includes:
1 metal barbell 4 rubber weight plates 1 metal kettlebell weight 1 resistance band 1 finger sweatband 32-page mini book
Kit includes:
Trade Paperback
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use