Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Finger Weightlifting

Finger Weightlifting

Get Ripped!

This one-of-a-kind miniature weightlifting set lets you pump some iron–with your fingers!

Kit includes:

  • 1 metal barbell
  • 4 rubber weight plates
  • 1 metal kettlebell weight
  • 1 resistance band
  • 1 finger sweatband
  • 32-page mini book


    • Read More

    Genre: Nonfiction / Sports & Recreation / Bodybuilding & Weight Training

    On Sale: April 3rd 2018

    Price: $9.95 / $12.5 (CAD)

    Page Count: 40

    ISBN-13: 9780762463886

    Hachette Logo Large
    Trade Paperback
    Read Excerpt

    Request Desk/Exam Copy

    What's Inside

    Read More Read Less

    Reader Reviews

    Miniature Editions

    RP Minis