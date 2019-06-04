Eat, Drink, & Be Merry Journal

All your favorites in one handy place! Jot down your favorite recipe, journal about that restaurant you’ve been raving about, keep photos of favorite meals or menus, or store step-by-step instructions for the best southern iced tea you’ve ever tasted. There is room for it all in this journal that lays flat and has a ribbon to mark your current favorite.

FEATURES

• Cloth spine opens 180º—takes lay-flat journaling to a new level

• Elastic band pen loop on spine

• Acid-free paper and ink

• Non-bleed, high-quality paper

• Inspirational content sprinkled throughout

• Presentation page for personalization

• Ribbon marker and elastic band closure

• Expandable back pocket for recipes, menus, and more