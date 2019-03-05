Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Dream. Plan. Do.

DIY Dotted Journal


Dream it, plan it, do it. Whatever it is-your daily schedule, your child’s development, budgeting, goals, progress toward building a killer new company-this bullet journal is the blueprint for creating it. Keep weekly or daily schedules, track to-do lists, monitor habit trackers, or journal about the ups and downs of the dream-with no worry about shadowing or bleed through on the dot grid paper. Encouraging quotes and verses help fuel the dream without being intrusive.
Genre: Mind, Body, Spirit / Self-help / Journaling

On Sale: November 5th 2019

Price: $15.99 / $21.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 160

ISBN-13: 9781546014416

Diary
