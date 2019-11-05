Don't Forget Hardcover Journal

Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Beautiful and versatile hardcover journal to store memories for a lifetime.

Elephants never forget and now you won’t either! Keep this journal in your bag or briefcase so you can quickly and easily jot down your to-do list, write down things you’ll want to remember forever, or reminisce about the day, week, or year. Stylish and practical with an exotic design and rich colors, this is the journal you will never want to forget.

Ellie Claire’s hardcover journals add a sophistication and texture to the exquisitely crafted content and luxury finishes. You’ll find our familiar features-including a lay-flat binding, premium, acid-free, non-bleed paper, full-color interior design, ribbon marker, and keepsake pocket–now with an even more sophisticated design.n.

FEATURES:
  • Hardcover journal with sophisticated design and texture
  • Lay-flat binding
  • Premium, acid-free, non-bleed paper
  • Full-color interior design
  • Ribbon marker
  • Keepsake pocket


Genre: Mind, Body, Spirit / Self-help / Journaling

On Sale: July 28th 2020

Price: $16.99 / $22.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 160

ISBN-13: 9781546014751

