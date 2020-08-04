In this companion study guide to Don’t Drop the Mic, #1 New York Times bestselling author T.D. Jakes helps readers communicate boldly and effectively like never before.







Through inspirational Scripture, practical applications, and thoughtful exercises, the Don’t Drop the Mic Study Guide will help readers dig deeper and make meaningful change in how others understand their message and meaning. Now, in this companions study guide, Bishop Jakes will lead readers through the mechanics of understanding your audience, crafting their message, and choosing the right words at the right times

In his book Don’t Drop the Mic, Bishop T.D. Jakes speaks to readers about communication and how the ways we speak and interact with others can lift ourselves and others up.