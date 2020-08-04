Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Don't Drop the Mic Study Guide

Don't Drop the Mic Study Guide

The Power of Your Words Can Change the World

In this companion study guide to Don’t Drop the Mic, #1 New York Times bestselling author T.D. Jakes helps readers communicate boldly and effectively like never before.

In his book Don’t Drop the Mic, Bishop T.D. Jakes speaks to readers about communication and how the ways we speak and interact with others can lift ourselves and others up.

Now, in this companions study guide, Bishop Jakes will lead readers through the mechanics of understanding your audience, crafting their message, and choosing the right words at the right times

Through inspirational Scripture, practical applications, and thoughtful exercises, the Don’t Drop the Mic Study Guide will help readers dig deeper and make meaningful change in how others understand their message and meaning.
Read More

Genre: Mind, Body, Spirit / Religion / Christian Life / Inspirational

On Sale: April 20th 2021

Price: $13.99 / $18.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 128

ISBN-13: 9781546029465

Faith Words Logo Artboard 2
Trade Paperback
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews