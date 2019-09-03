Doggos Doing Things





This hilarious book pairs adorable photos of puppos of all shapes (from smol flufferinos to long boys), sizes (from big woofers to lil yippers), and breeds (from puggos to labbers and huskos) with ridiculous captions describing what they’re up to — which is usually looking for snaccos or just bestowing love upon their hoomans.







With more than 150 pictures of adorable pupperinos and a thicc layer of humor by way of the internet’s unique dog speak, it’s a celebration of man’s best friend and good boys (and girls) everywhere.

