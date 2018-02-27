Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Disney emoji: A Magnetic Kit

Disney emoji magnets that are fun for the whole family!

Featuring everyone from Mickey, Minnie, and Donald to Simba, Belle, Elsa and Anna, and Moana (and dozens of classic characters in between), this fun kit allows you to tell your favorite Disney tale through emoji, or to simply plaster your locker, fridge, or office with familiar, happy faces.

The colorful box includes 50 magnets featuring dozens of characters, and a 56-page mini book with ideas on how to use them.
Genre: Fiction / Humor / Form / Comic Strips & Cartoons

On Sale: October 9th 2018

Price: $9.95 / $12.5 (CAD)

Page Count: 56

ISBN-13: 9780762493357

Trade Paperback
