Despicable Me/Minions: Leveled Reader Bindup

Revisit your favorite moments from Minions, Despicable Me, Despicable Me 2, and Despicable Me 3 in this joyous hardcover bindup of five leveled readers that includes a poster!

Premiering July 3, 2020, Minions: The Rise of Gru, the highly anticipated sequel to the 2015 box-office hit, will feature more Minion mischief.

This bindup includes:
Despicable Me: My Dad the Super Villain
Despicable Me 2: Meet the Minions
Despicable Me 3: Best Boss Ever
Despicable Me 3: The Good, the Bad, and the Yellow
Minions: Who’s the Boss?

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Humorous Stories

On Sale: June 2nd 2020

Price: $19.98 / $24.98 (CAD)

ISBN-13: 9781549129568

Edition: Unabridged

What's Inside

Passport to Reading Level 2