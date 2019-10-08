Despicable Me/Minions: Leveled Reader Bindup

Revisit your favorite moments from Minions, Despicable Me, Despicable Me 2, and Despicable Me 3 in this joyous bindup of five leveled readers!







This bindup includes: Despicable Me: My Dad the Super Villain Despicable Me 2: Meet the Minions Despicable Me 3: Best Boss Ever Despicable Me 3: The Good, the Bad, and the Yellow Minions: Who’s the Boss?

© Universal City Studios LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Premiering July 3, 2020,, the highly anticipated sequel to the 2015 box-office hit, will feature more Minion mischief.