Create: to bring into existence, to design, to produce through imaginative skill
Journal
Nurture your creativity, feed your soul!
This art journal has prompts, suggestions, and challenges to help you find and nurture the creativity in your soul. Developed to help creative types to think outside the box, this a journal for beginners and established artists alike. Prompts range from seeing color in places you’ve not noticed before, to tracing a pattern that you see every day. Use it to keep artist block from taking hold or to get you started on a new project. Or keep it handy to make those carpool waiting lines or waiting room delays less frustrating. The lay-flat binding means creating without interference and the acid-free, non-bleed paper will keep your art safe for a lifetime.
With inspirational how-to instruction, space for practice, or coloring pages, Ellie Claire’s Art Journals allow people to express their faith in creative ways. The fabric spine binding means creating without interference and the acid-free, non-bleed paper will keep your art safe for a lifetime.
FEATURES:
- Cloth spine provides ultimate lay-flat binding
- Premium thick, acid-free, non-bleed paper
- Full-color interior
- Ribbon marker
- Presentation page for personalization
- Creative prompts
- Keepsake pocket
