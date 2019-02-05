Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Breathe

Devotions to Quiet the Soul

Fifty-two devotions to soothe your soul and quiet your heart even on the busiest days.

Breathe. When life is going awry or the to-do list is piling up, take a moment to breathe. Quiet your soul and let God’s love wash over you. These devotions, paired with quotes and Scripture, are quick reads-with your morning coffee or while waiting for soccer practice-but provide heart-changing effects.
Genre: Mind, Body, Spirit / Religion / Christian Life / Devotional

On Sale: October 8th 2019

Price: $14.99 / $19.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 144

ISBN-13: 9781546014393

Ellie Claire Gifts logo®
Hardcover
