Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Breathe
Devotions to Quiet the Soul
Fifty-two devotions to soothe your soul and quiet your heart even on the busiest days.Read More
Breathe. When life is going awry or the to-do list is piling up, take a moment to breathe. Quiet your soul and let God’s love wash over you. These devotions, paired with quotes and Scripture, are quick reads-with your morning coffee or while waiting for soccer practice-but provide heart-changing effects.
Breathe. When life is going awry or the to-do list is piling up, take a moment to breathe. Quiet your soul and let God’s love wash over you. These devotions, paired with quotes and Scripture, are quick reads-with your morning coffee or while waiting for soccer practice-but provide heart-changing effects.
Hardcover
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use