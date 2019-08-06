Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Aggretsuko Figurine and Illustrated Book
With Sound!
Time to rage with this unique miniature Aggretsuko figurine based on the hit Netflix show!
From terrible commutes to harsh deadlines, unsympathetic bosses and the struggles of the daily grind, this collectable Aggretsuko Figurine is here to help you EMBRACE THE RAGE or just remember that tomorrow is a new day. This miniature kit includes:
- a one-of-a-kind 3″ figurine of Aggretsuko in rocking out in rage-mode and button that plays a heavy metal tune
- an illustrated 32-page book with quotes, character profiles, and art from the show
Trade Paperback
