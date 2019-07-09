Act Justly, Love Mercy, and Walk Humbly Hardcover Journal







Ellie Claire’s Signature Journals have elegant touches that make for a memorable gift for family, friends, or acquaintances. With a lay-flat binding, premium, acid-free, non-bleed paper, full-color interior design, ribbon marker, and keepsake pocket, each Signature Journal has exquisitely crafted content and luxury finishes that elevate it to a new level.





FEATURES:

Lay-flat binding

Premium thick, acid-free, non-bleed paper

Full-color interior

Ribbon marker

Presentation page for personalization

Includes inspirational quotes and Scripture

Keepsake pocket

Based on a timeless Bible verse, this simple journal features inspirational quotes and other popular Scriptures on each lightly lined spread. Use it for reflecting on the day’s events, journaling Bible study notes, or to fortify your quiet time.