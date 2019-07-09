Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Act Justly, Love Mercy, and Walk Humbly Hardcover Journal
Journal
This classic journal based on Micah 6:8 will inspire you to act justly, love mercy, and walk humbly with God.Read More
Based on a timeless Bible verse, this simple journal features inspirational quotes and other popular Scriptures on each lightly lined spread. Use it for reflecting on the day’s events, journaling Bible study notes, or to fortify your quiet time.
Ellie Claire’s Signature Journals have elegant touches that make for a memorable gift for family, friends, or acquaintances. With a lay-flat binding, premium, acid-free, non-bleed paper, full-color interior design, ribbon marker, and keepsake pocket, each Signature Journal has exquisitely crafted content and luxury finishes that elevate it to a new level.
FEATURES:
- Lay-flat binding
- Premium thick, acid-free, non-bleed paper
- Full-color interior
- Ribbon marker
- Presentation page for personalization
- Includes inspirational quotes and Scripture
- Keepsake pocket
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use