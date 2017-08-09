Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
The Felt Succulent Crafting Kit
The Felt Succulent Crafting Kit delivers the trendy joy of succulents in an easy-to-complete DIY package–no green thumb required!Read More
This kit includes:
- 2 miniature terra cotta pots (1.5 inches).
- Pre-printed felt pieces (three colors)
- 2 straight pins
- 32-page miniature book.
Trade Paperback
