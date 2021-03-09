Whether you’re zip-lining through cloud forests, relaxing on a wellness retreat, or swimming with manta rays, discover the real pura vida with Moon Costa Rica. Inside you’ll find:
Exploring more of Central America? Check out Moon Belize.
- Flexible, strategic itineraries designed for backpackers, beach-lovers, adventure travelers, honeymooners, and more, including the best beaches for swimming, sunsets, and seclusion
- The best spots for eco-friendly outdoor adventures like kayaking, hiking, and scuba-diving: Swim under a waterfall, raft over rapids, explore mysterious caves, and cliff-dive into river pools. Hike to the summit of Mount Chirripó, the highest point in Costa Rica, snorkel with sea turtles in warm turquoise water, or soak in a volcanic mineral pool
- Unique and authentic experiences: Admire the forest floor from the middle of a hanging bridge, or take an aerial tram to lake, volcano, and ocean views. Relax on a pristine beach and watch the sunrise with a cup of flavorful local coffee. Fill up on fried plantains at a traditional soda, and shop at a neighborhood mercado
- Insight from Cartago local Nikki Solano on how to experience Costa Rica like an insider, support local and sustainable businesses, avoid crowds, and respectfully engage with the culture
- Full-color photos and detailed maps throughout
- Background information on Costa Rica’s landscape, history, and cultural customs, as well as volunteer opportunities
- Handy tools including a Spanish phrasebook, packing suggestions, and travel tips for disability access, solo travelers, seniors, and LGBTQ travelers
Exploring more of Central America? Check out Moon Belize.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use