Moon Costa Rica

Whether you’re zip-lining through cloud forests, relaxing on a wellness retreat, or swimming with manta rays, discover the real pura vida with Moon Costa Rica. Inside you’ll find:
  • Flexible, strategic itineraries designed for backpackers, beach-lovers, adventure travelers, honeymooners, and more, including the best beaches for swimming, sunsets, and seclusion
  • The best spots for eco-friendly outdoor adventures like kayaking, hiking, and scuba-diving: Swim under a waterfall, raft over rapids, explore mysterious caves, and cliff-dive into river pools. Hike to the summit of Mount Chirripó, the highest point in Costa Rica, snorkel with sea turtles in warm turquoise water, or soak in a volcanic mineral pool
  • Unique and authentic experiences: Admire the forest floor from the middle of a hanging bridge, or take an aerial tram to lake, volcano, and ocean views. Relax on a pristine beach and watch the sunrise with a cup of flavorful local coffee. Fill up on fried plantains at a traditional soda, and shop at a neighborhood mercado
  • Insight from Cartago local Nikki Solano on how to experience Costa Rica like an insider, support local and sustainable businesses, avoid crowds, and respectfully engage with the culture
  • Full-color photos and detailed maps throughout
  • Background information on Costa Rica’s landscape, history, and cultural customs, as well as volunteer opportunities
  • Handy tools including a Spanish phrasebook, packing suggestions, and travel tips for disability access, solo travelers, seniors, and LGBTQ travelers
With Moon’s practical tips and local know-how, you can experience Costa Rica your way.

Genre: Travel / Travel / Central America

On Sale: November 12th 2019

Price: $17.99 / $22.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 568

ISBN-13: 9781640490871

Travel Guide