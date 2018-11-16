



Author Nicola Morgan is an international expert on teen development and mental health. During her talks to parents of pre-teens, she immediately sensed two overriding emotions: fear and pessimism. Parents were worried about their children becoming teenagers, assuming that it would be a negative experience. Not only is that a sad outlook on the teenage experience–it doesn’t have to be true!



Breezy and compassionate, Positively Teen teaches teens how to approach their adolescent years with optimism and understanding, giving them the skills they need to develop long-term well-being. Full of practical, proven strategies, it includes advice on how to flourish both physically and mentally–from learning to do things you enjoy, to understanding how to look after your diet, exercise and attitude, to understanding your personality. With these strengths and skills in hand, teens will learn to weather any storm and thrive on the challenges of this time in their lives.



