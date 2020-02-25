Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Kingdom Hearts Heroes of Light Magnet Set

With 2 Unique Poses!

by

The door is open . . .

And the heroes of Kingdom Hearts are ready to defend the light in these 7 lenticular magnets and mini book, featuring Sora, Donald, Goofy, Riku, Kairi, King Mickey, and Aqua, that shift to show the characters in two unique poses with and without their iconic weapons.
Genre: Nonfiction / Antiques & Collectibles / Popular Culture

On Sale: September 15th 2020

Price: $12.95 / $16.5 (CAD)

Page Count: 64

ISBN-13: 9780762499441

Trade Paperback
