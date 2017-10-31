Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Available Now!

Amazon
Barnes & Noble
Walmart
Target
Books-A-Million
Powell's
Indiebound

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Meet The Author: Newt Gingrich

NEWT GINGRICH is a former Speaker of the House and 2012 presidential candidate. He is a Fox News contributor and author of 36 books, including 15 New York Times bestsellers. Through Gingrich Productions, he has also produced and hosted documentary films. Recent films include The First American and Nine Days that Changed the World.

Discover More

Trump's America

Trump's America

The Truth about Our Nation's Great Comeback

by

From the #1 New York Times bestselling author of Understanding Trump, this “essential” book reveals the truth about the Trump presidency and explains his groundbreaking plans for our nation and world (Rush Limbaugh).

No one understands the “Make America Great Again” effort with more insight and experience than former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich. From his enthusiastic support of the Reagan administration to the 1994 Republican Revolution, he has spearheaded many successful initiatives to fight the Washington swamp, challenge the establishment, and restore conservative influence for his entire career.

With his political expertise, Gingrich — who has been called the President’s chief explainer — presents a clear picture of this historic presidency and its tremendous positive impact on our nation and the world. From the fight over the Southern Border Wall to the unending efforts to undermine and oppose the President, he unmasks all branches of the anti-Trump coalition, reveals the flaws in their ideological assaults, and offers a battle plan for those in Trump’s America to help the President defeat these attacks.

Throughout Trump’s America, Gingrich distills decades of experience fighting Washington elites with a lifetime of studying history to help us understand how we can all keep working to make America great.
Read More

Genre: Nonfiction / Political Science / American Government / Executive Branch

On Sale: June 5th 2018

Price: $27 / $35 (CAD)

Page Count: 352

ISBN-13: 9781546077060

Center Street Logo
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy