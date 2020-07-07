



New York Times bestselling author Newt Gingrich lays out the stakes of the 2020 elections.





The 2020 election is expected to be a decisive choice for America, especially as we emerge from the coronavirus crisis. It is up to the American people to decide if they want strong economic growth, a foreign and trade policy of putting American interests first, dismantling the deep state, and dramatically reforming the bureaucracies. Or if they choose to reject Trumpism and elect radical Democratic policies of big government, globalism, and socialism. Not since the election of 1964 has the choice in an election been so stark.

Trump and the American Future features insights gleaned from the lifetime of experience and access only Newt Gingrich can bring. This book is crucial reading for every citizen who wants to continue to make America great again.