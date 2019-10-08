The Trump Effect

The 2020 election will be a decisive choice for America. Will the American people choose four more years of President Trump’s focus on economic growth, a foreign and trade policy of putting American interests first, dismantling the deep state, and dramatically reforming the bureaucracies? Or do they reject Trumpism and elect a radical extremist Democrat dedicated to bigger government, globalism, and anti-American values? Not since the election of 1964 has the choice in an election been so stark.





Re-electing Trump by Newt Gingrich will lay out the stakes of the 2020 election and provide a clarion call for all Americans on why it is vital to return President Trump to the White House for a second term. Featuring insights gleaned from the lifetime of experience and access only Newt Gingrich can bring, Re-electing Trump will be crucial reading for every citizen who wants to continue to make America great again.