The March to the Majority

With incredible lessons about igniting historic change in America, New York Times bestselling author Newt Gingrich takes readers behind the scenes of the most important moments in the rise of the modern Republican Party.



The story of the conservative movement and the 1994 Republican Revolution is remarkable. There were many adventures, personalities, missteps, and victories on the road from a seemingly permanent House GOP minority to the first Republican majority in 40 years. These untold stories and inspiring lessons about the rise of modern conservatism are immensely relevant today as the United States faces profound and extraordinary challenges.



In this new book, Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich joins with former National Republican Congressional Campaign Committee Executive Director Joe Gaylord to bring alive the stories, events, and activities that led to “the Contract with America” and the first re-elected Republican majority since 1928. No two people are better positioned to tell this story than Gingrich and Gaylord. They were there, and they got it done.



Gingrich and Gaylord share never-before-told stories about Ronald Reagan, Richard Nixon, Tip O’Neill, George H.W. Bush, Bill Clinton, and other pivotal political figures. But this book isn’t just about the past. It’s about the future of conservatism and returning to an America that works for all Americans.

