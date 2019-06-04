Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Your Body in Balance

The New Science of Food, Hormones, and Health

The shocking new science of how hormones are wreaking havoc on the body, and the delicious solution that improves health, reduces pain, and even helps to shed weight.

Hidden in everyday foods are the causes of a surprising range of health problems: infertility, menstrual cramps, weight gain, hair loss, breast and prostate cancer, hot flashes, and much more. All of these conditions have one thing in common: they are fueled by hormones that are hiding in foods or are influenced by the foods we eat.

Your Body in Balance provides step-by-step guidance for understanding what’s at the root of your suffering-and what you can do to feel better fast. Few people realize that a simple food prescription can help you tackle all these and more by gently restoring your hormone balance, with benefits rivaling medications. Neal Barnard, MD, a leading authority on nutrition and health, offers insight into how dietary changes can alleviate years of stress, pain, and illness. What’s more, he also provides delicious and easy-to-make hormone-balancing recipes, including:
  • Cauliflower Buffalo Chowder
  • Kung Pao Lettuce Wraps
  • Butternut Breakfast Tacos
  • Mediterranean Croquettes
  • Apple Pie Nachos
  • Brownie Batter Hummus
Your Body in Balance gives new hope for people struggling with health issues. Thousands of people have already reclaimed their lives and their health through the strategic dietary changes described in this book. Whether you’re looking to treat a specific ailment or are in search of better overall health, Dr. Neal Barnard provides an easy pathway toward pain relief, weight control, and a lifetime of good health.
Genre: Mind, Body, Spirit / Health & Fitness / Alternative Therapies

On Sale: February 4th 2020

Price: $14.99 / $18.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 352

ISBN-13: 9781538747445

What's Inside

