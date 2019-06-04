Praise for Your Body in Balance:



"In Your Body in Balance, Dr. Neal Barnard distills the latest nutritional science down to bite-sized truths that will quickly transform nearly any life plagued by hormone dependent illness into one of vibrant wellness. Whether it's cramps, cancer, infertility, impotence, moodiness or menopause, Dr. Barnard masterfully navigates a clear path to your healthiest self."—Kristi Funk, MD, FACS, breast cancer surgeon, co-founder of Pink Lotus Breast Center, and bestselling author of Breasts: The Owner's Manual

"Dr. Neal Barnard is one of the most important authorities of our time on nutrition, diet, and health, and Your Body in Balance is the book that can and will finally change your health for good. Dr. Barnard walks us through the most common and troublesome ailments which so many of us struggle with: hormone fluctuations, thyroid conditions, chronic and terminal illness, and mood disorders-with an eye towards research and solutions based in foods commonly available to us. We have the power to heal our bodies with the foods we eat, and Your Body in Balance is the resource with the wisdom to get us there. With recipes included, this may just be the only book you need on your shelf in order to change your body, your health, and your life."—Mayim Bialik, PhD, neuroscientist and actor

"Finally, an intelligent guide book that speaks up about the potent role our hormones play in every aspect of our lives. As an Olympic athlete, I never really thought of this connection until I dropped all animal foods from my diet and turned to whole plant foods to fuel my training. Almost overnight, my adaptation to training sped up (which is a function of our immune system directed by hormones), my PMS subsided, my breakouts cleared up, and my ability to focus and calm my nerves greatly improved. Dr. Barnard takes the reader on a revealing journey to uncover what's really behind some of our most common physical ailments and how to fix them in the blink of an eye."—Dotsie Bausch, Olympic silver medalist, 8X U.S. National Champion, former world record holder, 2x Pan American Gold, and founder of Switch4Good