The Paris Orphan (Deckle Edge)

An American soldier and an enterprising photographer brave occupied France during World War II to help give a little girl the one thing she’s never had–a family–in this gripping historical fiction from the internationally bestselling author of The Paris Seamstress.

New York City/Paris, 1942: When American model Jessica May arrives in Europe to cover the war as a photojournalist for Vogue, most of the soldiers are determined to make her life as difficult as possible. But three friendships change that. Journalist Martha Gellhorn encourages Jess to bend the rules. Captain Dan Hallworth keeps her safe in dangerous places so she can capture the stories that truly matter. And most important of all, the love of a little orphan named Victorine gives Jess strength to do the impossible. But her success will come at a price…

France, 2005: Decades after World War II, D’Arcy Hallworth arrives at a beautiful chateau to curate a collection of famous wartime photos by a reclusive artist. It’s the opportunity of a lifetime, but D’Arcy has no idea that this job will uncover decades of secrets that, once revealed, will change everything she thought she knew about her mother, Victorine, and alter D’Arcy’s life forever.

Includes a reading group guide!

“An emotional and sweeping tale set against the backdrop of World War II…Rich detail, compelling characters, and an interwoven dual timeline make this an engrossing read for historical fiction fans.” –Chanel Cleeton, USA Today bestselling author of Next Year in Havana

“[A] splendid, breathtaking novel, full of mystery and passion…a must read!” –Jeanne Mackin, author of The Last Collection
On Sale: September 3rd 2019

Price: $16.99 / $22.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 480

ISBN-13: 9781538764893

Meet The Author: Natasha Lester

Natasha Lester worked as a marketing executive for L’Oreal before penning the USA Today and internationally bestselling novel The Paris Seamstress. When she’s not writing, she loves collecting vintage fashion, traveling, reading, practicing yoga, and playing with her three children. Natasha lives in Perth, Western Australia.
"An emotional and sweeping tale set against the backdrop of World War II, The Paris Orphan honors the courage and dedication of war correspondents through the lens of a captivating Vogue photojournalist. Rich detail, compelling characters, and an interwoven dual timeline make this an engrossing read for historical fiction fans."—Chanel Cleeton, USA Today bestselling author of Next Year in Havana
"This is a splendid, breathtaking novel, full of mystery and passion. I didn't want to put it down, and when it finished, I wanted to start reading all over again. Natasha Lester has woven together the lives of two intriguing women from different eras who find they have much more in common than their bravery and talent. Skillfully told, this passionate tale reveals the best and worst of men, and women, dealing with the brutality of war, and one of the darker secrets of World War II. A must read!"—Jeanne Mackin, author of The Last Collection
"Brilliant, insightful, and wrenching; an ode to all of the women who fought for their right as journalists and photographers to report on WWII."—Theresa Smith Writes
"If you're looking for a swoon-worthy romance, then The Paris Seamstress is for you. Natasha Lester's novel features not one but two love stories, spanning continents and centuries. ... Fans of historical romance will eat this one up."—Refinery29 on The Paris Seamstress
"The Paris Seamstress was heartbreaking to read and I am still reeling from the experience, but it was also inspiring and so beautifully written. This was such a well-researched historical fiction that weaved romance, intrigue, and human emotions to create a story that will stay with you long after you've finished reading. I highly recommend having a box of Kleenex near as you make your way through this masterpiece!"—The Nerd Daily on The Paris Seamstress
"5 stars! If I could give this wonderful story of two brave women set across generations 10 stars, I gladly would. Most highly recommended!"—Literary Soiree on The Paris Seamstress
Give Your Next Book Club Meeting a Taste of France

When D’Arcy arrives at the Chateau Lieu des Reves, she doesn’t shy away from indulging in the homemade pastries and food prepared for guests.  Whether it’s that first dinner with Josh or the romantic picnic they share—there’s always something delicious on the menu in France.

 

To create your own decadent French picnic, Natasha Lester has some suggestions:

 

Tarte Tatin: an upside-down pastry with fruit (often apple) that is caramelized in butter and sugar before the tart is baked.

 

French Baguette: a classic French loaf of bread characterized by its long, thin shape and crispy crust.

 

Paté: a paste, pie or loaf consisting of ground liver with a variety of other ground meat (pork, poultry, fish) combined with herbs, spices and either wine or brandy.  A platter of different types of paté served with slices of baguette will allow guests to sample different tastes.

 

Cheese: like the paté, creating a platter with a few different flavors and textures of cheese makes for a nice tasting experience served with the baguette.  Some popular French cheeses include Brie, Gruyere, Roquefort, and Chevre.

 

Chocolate Tarts: a type of custard tart with a mixture of dark chocolate, cream and eggs are poured into a sweet pastry shell and baked until firm.

 

Macarons: sweet pastries made with almond powder or ground almond, they come in a variety of flavors denoted by different colors and types of filling.  Note that macarons are different from the macaroon, which is coconut based.

 

Palmiers: pastry in the shape of a palm leaf or heart.  They are also known as French Hearts or Elephant Ear among other names.

 

Cherry Clafoutis: a type of tart consisting of a sweet custard batter mixed with ripe cherries and baked.  While cherries are the traditional fruit used in this dish, other fruits can be substituted.

 

Champagne or wine is always a good choice to pair with any of these treats and plentiful around France.  But if you’re looking for something a little bolder Natasha has shared her favorite recipe for a Manhattan.

2 oz. Whiskey
1 oz. sweet vermouth
2 dashes Angostura Bitters

Serve with a twist of orange

 

Reader Reviews