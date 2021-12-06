Many of us feel more alone than ever despite living in the most connected society in human history. We need to belong in the same way that we need oxygen–our physical bodies require it. We perform better and have greater successes as individuals when we are connected to the collective.
Join author Natalie Franke as she shares her story of longing for connection in the chaos and lessons learned on her journey to true belonging. Together we’ll uncover how to:
- Kick scroll-induced jealousy to the curb and transform the way that social media makes you feel about yourself and others
- Overcome loneliness by finding your people and cultivating true community in your personal and professional world
- Strike the balance between camaraderie and competition so that you can live a deeply fulfilled and joyful life
We are destined for something better. We’re made for so much more. Because knit into the fabric of our DNA, we were Built to Belong.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
"Natalie challenges us to change our perspectives on business and relationships. If you have a narrative in your head that the other person is your competition and not your friend, that soundtrack is going to encourage you to miss so many new opportunities. Natalie confronts the scarcity and competition mentality head on in a way that proves there’s plenty to go around."—Jon Acuff, New York Times bestselling author of Soundtracks
"A counter-cultural must-read! Business is all about relationships and yet, we are often in crazy, cutthroat competition with one another. Natalie reminds us that it doesn’t have to be that way! We can be successful women with drive and ambition and still make people our priority."—Lindsay Teague Moreno, bestselling author of Boss Up!