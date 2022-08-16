Free shipping on orders $35+

The Secret Life of Squirrels Wall Calendar 2023
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

The Secret Life of Squirrels Wall Calendar 2023

Wild Squirrels Interacting with Handcrafted Domestic Scenes

by Nancy Rose

by Workman Calendars

Regular Price $15.99

Regular Price $21.99 CAD

Calendar
Calendar

Regular Price $15.99

Regular Price $21.99 CAD

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around August 23, 2022. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Also Available From:

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound Bookshop Target Walmart

On Sale

Aug 23, 2022

Page Count

28 Pages

Publisher

workman-publishing-company

ISBN-13

9781523516049

Genre

Nonfiction / Nature / Animals / Mammals

Description

Utterly, nuttily delightful!

Photographer Nancy Rose handcrafts intricately detailed miniature domestic scenes, which she places on her back deck. Enticed by strategically placed peanuts, curious squirrels become unwitting subjects in her charming portraits. A pair of squirrels share a romantic meal by candlelight. An entrepreneurial squirrel sets up a lemonade stand. And a squirrel spends a day building sandcastles on the beach. The quirky and adorable images are accompanied by captions that enhance the joy. Printed on responsibly sourced paper.

What's Inside

Read More Read Less