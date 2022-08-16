The Secret Life of Squirrels Wall Calendar 2023

Utterly, nuttily delightful!



Photographer Nancy Rose handcrafts intricately detailed miniature domestic scenes, which she places on her back deck. Enticed by strategically placed peanuts, curious squirrels become unwitting subjects in her charming portraits. A pair of squirrels share a romantic meal by candlelight. An entrepreneurial squirrel sets up a lemonade stand. And a squirrel spends a day building sandcastles on the beach. The quirky and adorable images are accompanied by captions that enhance the joy. Printed on responsibly sourced paper.