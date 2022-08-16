The Secret Life of Squirrels Mini Wall Calendar 2023

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around August 31, 2022. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Description

A delightfully nutty squirrel lovers’ gift in a compact format that fits almost anywhere.



It’s a winning combination: mini domestic vignettes in a mini calendar perfect for hanging in small spaces. Returning after a successful debut season, The Secret Life of Squirrels mini calendar is based on Nancy Rose’s popular book series, featuring local wild squirrels interacting with meticulously handcrafted scenes. Little Rosie shops for school supplies. Oakley chats with a friend at the park. And Captain Peanuts gets ready to take his rowboat out for a ride. Each image is accompanied by a caption that enhances the cuteness. Printed on responsibly sourced paper.