The Secret Life of Squirrels Mini Wall Calendar 2023
The Secret Life of Squirrels Mini Wall Calendar 2023

Delightfully Nutty Squirrels in a Compact Format

by Nancy Rose

On Sale

Aug 31, 2022

Page Count

28 Pages

Publisher

ISBN-13

9781523516056

Genre

Nonfiction / Nature / Animals / Mammals

Description

A delightfully nutty squirrel lovers’ gift in a compact format that fits almost anywhere.

It’s a winning combination: mini domestic vignettes in a mini calendar perfect for hanging in small spaces. Returning after a successful debut season, The Secret Life of Squirrels mini calendar is based on Nancy Rose’s popular book series, featuring local wild squirrels interacting with meticulously handcrafted scenes. Little Rosie shops for school supplies. Oakley chats with a friend at the park. And Captain Peanuts gets ready to take his rowboat out for a ride. Each image is accompanied by a caption that enhances the cuteness. Printed on responsibly sourced paper.

What's Inside

Read More Read Less