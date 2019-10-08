Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Don't Be a Victim
Fighting Back Against America's Crime Wave
From street assaults and home predators to computer hackers, protect yourself and your loved ones from America’s growing crime wave with this essential guide from legal expert, TV journalist, and New York Times bestselling author Nancy Grace.Read More
Nancy Grace wasn’t always the iconic legal commentator we know today. One moment changed her entire future forever: her fiancé Keith was murdered just before their wedding. Driven to deliver justice for other crime victims, Nancy became a felony prosecutor and for a decade, put the “bad guys” behind bars in inner-city Atlanta.
Now, with a new and potentially life-saving book, Nancy puts her crime-fighting expertise to work to empower you stay safe in the face of daily dangers. Packed with practical advice and invaluable prevention tips, Don’t Be a Victim shows you how to:Fend off threats of assaults, car-jack and home invasion
- Defend yourself against online stalking, computer hackers and financial fraudsters
- Stay safe in your own home, at school and other public settings like parking garages, elevators and campsites
- Protect yourself while shopping, driving and even on vacation
Edition: Unabridged
