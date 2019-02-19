Use BOOKISH22 for 10% off at checkout! Free shipping on $45+
Shopping Cart
Leap into Space
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around January 23, 2008. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
Description
This book encourages children to learn about the universe through observation, experiments and crafts. Children will enjoy the spectacular photographs from NASA in this book. They will also learn about people important to the field of astronomy, from Galileo to Sally Ride. This is a great tool for fun learning for any child that is interested in the universe.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use