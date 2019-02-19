Use BOOKISH22 for 10% off at checkout! Free shipping on $45+

Leap into Space
by Nancy F. Castaldo

Jan 23, 2008

This book encourages children to learn about the universe through observation, experiments and crafts. Children will enjoy the spectacular photographs from NASA in this book. They will also learn about people important to the field of astronomy, from Galileo to Sally Ride. This is a great tool for fun learning for any child that is interested in the universe.

