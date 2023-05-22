Go to Hachette Book Group home

Search

Site Preferences

Show prices in:

Promotion

Use code DAD23 for 20% off + Free shipping on $45+ Shop Now!

Ladies First

A Celebration of Achievements by Women in Hip-Hop

Ladies First Open the full-size image

Contributors

By Nadirah Simmons

Formats and Prices

Price

$14.99

Price

$19.99 CAD

Format

Format:

  1. ebook $14.99 $19.99 CAD
  2. Hardcover $28.00 $35.00 CAD
  3. Audiobook Download (Unabridged)

Also available from:

LADIES FIRST reframes the history of hip-hop but, this time, women are given credit for all their trailblazing achievements that have left an undeniable impact on music.

LADIES FIRST takes readers on a journey through some of the most notable firsts by women in hip-hop history and their importance. Real firsts like Queen Latifah becoming the first solo woman rapper to have a major record deal, Lauryn Hill remains the only female rapper in history who has earned a total of 8 Grammy awards, MC Lyte being the first solo woman rapper to release a full album, Nicki Minaj becoming the first female rapper in history to have a net worth of $100 million, and April Walker being the first woman to dominate in the streetwear game, not to forget metaphorical firsts like Missy Elliott being the first woman rapper to go to space. LADIES FIRST is a celebration of the achievements of women in hip-hop who broke down barriers and broke the mold.

Genre:

On Sale
Jan 30, 2024
Page Count
256 pages
Publisher
Twelve
ISBN-13
9781538740750

You May Also Like

Hip-Hop (And Other Things)
Hip-Hop (And Other Things) $27.00 $34.00 CAD
Look at Me!
Look at Me! $16.99 $22.99 CAD
Chuck D Presents This Day in Rap and Hip-Hop History
Chuck D Presents This Day in Rap and Hip-Hop History $29.99 $38.99 CAD
Book of Rhymes
Book of Rhymes $18.99 $23.99 CAD
Original Gangstas
Original Gangstas $18.99 $23.99 CAD

Nadirah Simmons

About the Author

Nadirah Simmons is a writer and digital content creator committed to preserving Black history, Hip-Hop history, and pop culture, and finding new ways to tell stories on tv and the Internet. In 2018, Simmons was inspired to put her love of Hip-Hop, Black history and Black womanhood along with her producing/writing skills into practice. She created The Gumbo, an innovative space in media for the creative excellence and activism of Black women in Hip-Hop and a safe haven free of politics.

Learn more about this author