Ladies First

About the Author

is a writer and digital content creator committed to preserving Black history, Hip-Hop history, and pop culture, and finding new ways to tell stories on tv and the Internet. In 2018, Simmons was inspired to put her love of Hip-Hop, Black history and Black womanhood along with her producing/writing skills into practice. She createdan innovative space in media for the creative excellence and activism of Black women in Hip-Hop and a safe haven free of politics.

Learn more about this author