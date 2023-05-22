Go to Hachette Book Group home
Ladies First
A Celebration of Achievements by Women in Hip-Hop
LADIES FIRST takes readers on a journey through some of the most notable firsts by women in hip-hop history and their importance. Real firsts like Queen Latifah becoming the first solo woman rapper to have a major record deal, Lauryn Hill remains the only female rapper in history who has earned a total of 8 Grammy awards, MC Lyte being the first solo woman rapper to release a full album, Nicki Minaj becoming the first female rapper in history to have a net worth of $100 million, and April Walker being the first woman to dominate in the streetwear game, not to forget metaphorical firsts like Missy Elliott being the first woman rapper to go to space. LADIES FIRST is a celebration of the achievements of women in hip-hop who broke down barriers and broke the mold.
