In the vein of Dopesick, agripping narrative exposé about the people fighting against the manipulation of science by the soda industry.



In Carbonation, investigative journalist and soda industry expert Murray Carpenter tells an incredible story of the scientists, doctors, and health-conscious advocates leading the charge to get the facts straight. We will follow the court cases against Coca-Cola, brought by nonprofits like Praxis Project, and two Washington, DC, pastors fighting for the lives of their congregations. With an insider’s perspective, Carpenter will reveal secrets behind the world’s favorite beverage that can’t be seen through plastic bottles.

Coca-Cola has become an American staple, almost as ubiquitous as apple pie or baseball. But what the juggernaut companies that run the soda industry don’t show are the deadly health effects from one of its main ingredients: high fructose corn syrup. Two-thirds of Americans are overweight or obese, and soda is a root cause, enabling Americans with socially-conscious propaganda and misleading health campaigns.