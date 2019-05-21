



Cleaning (aka “hinching”) doesn’t have to be a dreaded chore — not when Mrs Hinch is here to show you her sparkly ways!





Often called the “British Marie Kondo,” Mrs. Hinch is a domestic guru who has taken the world by storm with her infectiously addictive charm, clever tidying tips, and passionate belief in the healing power of cleaning. In Hinch Yourself Happy, she makes cleaning glamorous and fun, and explains how it’s a brilliant way to taper anxiety and manage your mental health.





Inside you’ll find out:

How cleaning can soothe anxiety and stress

Mrs Hinch’s must-have cleaning supplies

Step-by-step guides to hinching your home

And so much more!

With the help of her favorite tools and products — including Dave the Duster and Shannon the Shark (her trusty vacuum cleaner) — Mrs Hinch will show you how to truly make your house a home. Whether you’re a daily scrubber or simply looking for a monthly household makeover, Hinch Yourself Happy will help you create a cleaner house and a calmer you.





If you want your kitchen to sparkle like Meghan Markle, then this is the book for you!