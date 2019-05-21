Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Hinch Yourself Happy

All the Best Cleaning Tips to Shine Your Sink and Soothe Your Soul

by

Transform your home — and your life — with cleaning, tidying, and decluttering tips from British housekeeping sensation Mrs. Hinch.

Cleaning (aka “hinching”) doesn’t have to be a dreaded chore — not when Mrs Hinch is here to show you her sparkly ways!

Often called the “British Marie Kondo,” Mrs. Hinch is a domestic guru who has taken the world by storm with her infectiously addictive charm, clever tidying tips, and passionate belief in the healing power of cleaning. In Hinch Yourself Happy, she makes cleaning glamorous and fun, and explains how it’s a brilliant way to taper anxiety and manage your mental health.

Inside you’ll find out:
  • How cleaning can soothe anxiety and stress
  • Mrs Hinch’s must-have cleaning supplies
  • Step-by-step guides to hinching your home
  • And so much more!
With the help of her favorite tools and products — including Dave the Duster and Shannon the Shark (her trusty vacuum cleaner) — Mrs Hinch will show you how to truly make your house a home. Whether you’re a daily scrubber or simply looking for a monthly household makeover, Hinch Yourself Happy will help you create a cleaner house and a calmer you.

If you want your kitchen to sparkle like Meghan Markle, then this is the book for you!
Genre: Mind, Body, Spirit / Self-help / Motivational & Inspirational

On Sale: October 15th 2019

Price: $24.98

ISBN-13: 9781549183553

Edition: Unabridged

What's Inside

