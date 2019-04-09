Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Moon Paris Walks
Stroll along cobblestone alleys and grand boulevards, discover chic restaurants and trendy shops, and bask in la vie Parisienne like a local: on foot!Read More
With creative routes, public transit options, and a full-city map, you can experience Paris at your own pace without missing a beat.
Hit the ground running with more Walks guides, like Moon Barcelona Walks, Moon Berlin Walks, Moon New York Walks, Moon London Walks, Moon Amsterdam Walks, and Moon Rome Walks.
- Walk through the city’s coolest neighborhoods like Montmartre, le Marais, Saint Germain, and more, with color-coded stops and turn-by-turn directions
- Find your scene with top ten lists of the best restaurants, nightlife, museums, and more
- Get to know the real Paris on six customizable walks: Discover a corner café and people-watch from the terrace over lunch. Wander through the Latin Quarter and stroll through the verdant public gardens. Visit world-famous museums and galleries like the Louvre or shop for vintage designer threads. Browse a Sunday flea market for fresh produce and relax in the park with a baguette and fromage under the gaze of the Eiffel Tower. Linger at a trendy restaurant in the up-and-coming Belleville, sip stylish cocktails by the Seine, and dance the night away at the best clubs in town
- Escape the crowds at locally-loved spots and under-the-radar favorites
- Explore on the go with foldout maps of each walking route and a removable full-city map, all in a handy guide that fits in your pocket
