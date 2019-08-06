Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Moon New York City Walks
See the City Like a Local
Experience the city that never sleeps like a local: on foot! Whether you’re strolling along tree-lined streets in the Village or hustling down Fifth Avenue, discover the best of the Big Apple with Moon New York City Walks.Read More
Check out our guides to more of the world’s best cities, so you can hit the ground running! Also available: Moon Barcelona Walks, Moon Berlin Walks, Moon Tokyo Walks, Moon Amsterdam Walks, Moon Paris Walks, Moon Rome Walks, and Moon London Walks.
- Walk through the city’s coolest neighborhoods, including Soho, the West Village, the Lower East Side, Williamsburg, and more, with color-coded stops and turn-by-turn directions
- Find your scene with top ten lists for restaurants, shopping, nightlife, and coffee
- Get to know the real New York on six customizable walks: Stroll past icons like the Flatiron Building, the Empire State Building, and Rockefeller Center, or walk along the Hudson River and learn the history of jazz and the Harlem Renaissance. Take in jaw-dropping views along the High Line, shop the trendiest brands in the Meatpacking District, and explore world-famous galleries and museums. Cross the Williamsburg Bridge, hit a flea market, and discover coffee shops tucked among the Brooklyn warehouses. Sample authentic dumplings in Chinatown, old-school deli standbys, or healthy vegan treats. Sip craft cocktails in an underground speakeasy, or admire the city skyline from a rooftop bar
- Explore on the go with foldout maps of each walking route and a removable full-city map, all in a handy guide that fits in your pocket
- Discover public transportation options like bike rentals, subway, taxis, and ferries
