Whether you’re stopping for a day trek or taking a weekend getaway, hit the road and hit the legendary trail with Moon Drive & Hike Pacific Crest Trail.

Make your escape on shorter trips from nearby cities, hit all the national parks along the PCT, or drive the entire two-week route from California to Washington

with detailed trail descriptions, difficulty ratings, mileage, and tips for picking the right section of the trail for you Discover adventures on and off the trail: Watch the bubbling mud pots below Lassen Peak or admire Joshua trees in the sparse and peaceful Mojave Desert. Savor artisan, homemade-style pies of all kinds in Julian; sample craft beers in Bend; or gorge yourself at Timberline Lodge’s gourmet brunch buffet. Cross the Columbia River on the historic Bridge of the Gods, climb into the massive granite peaks of the North Cascades, or catch a magical sunrise over the eastern edge of Oregon’s Crater Lake

and site-to-site driving times Get the lowdown on when and where to get gas, how to avoid traffic, and braving different road and weather conditions, plus tips for LGBTQ travelers, seniors, and road-trippers with kids

With Moon Drive & Hike Pacific Crest Trail’s practical tips and local know-how, you’re ready to lace up your hiking boots, pick a trailhead, and embark on your adventure.





