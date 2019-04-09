Moon Amsterdam Walks

Wander along Amsterdam’s sparkling canals, soak up the village vibes and cosmopolitan culture, and experience Amsterdam like a local: on foot!

Walk through the city’s coolest neighborhoods like the Center, Westerpark, the Jordaan, De Pijp, and more, with color-coded stops and turn-by-turn directions

like the Center, Westerpark, the Jordaan, De Pijp, and more, with color-coded stops and turn-by-turn directions Find your scene with top ten lists for restaurants, nightlife, museums, and more

for restaurants, nightlife, museums, and more Get to know the real Amsterdam: Stroll the canals and admire postmodern architecture or peruse unique boutiques in the buzzing central district. Make like a local and rent a bike, ride along busy boulevards, and break for a picnic at a public park. Sip a tripel or witbier at a traditional brewery or artisanal coffee at an outdoor café. Uncover the city’s history in its many museums or check out contemporary art exhibits in industrial-style galleries. Feast on a farm-to-table spread at a trendy restaurant and dance the night away to DJ sets at the city’s popular nightclubs

Stroll the canals and admire postmodern architecture or peruse unique boutiques in the buzzing central district. Make like a local and rent a bike, ride along busy boulevards, and break for a picnic at a public park. Sip a tripel or witbier at a traditional brewery or artisanal coffee at an outdoor café. Uncover the city’s history in its many museums or check out contemporary art exhibits in industrial-style galleries. Feast on a farm-to-table spread at a trendy restaurant and dance the night away to DJ sets at the city’s popular nightclubs Escape the crowds at locally-loved spots and under-the-radar favorites

at locally-loved spots and under-the-radar favorites Explore on the go with foldout maps of each route and a removable full-city map, all in a handy guide that fits in your pocket

With creative routes, public transit options, and a full-city map, you can experience Amsterdam at your own pace without missing a beat.





Hit the ground running with more Walks guides, like Moon Barcelona Walks, Moon Berlin Walks, Moon New York City Walks, Moon London Walks, Moon Paris Walks, and Moon Rome Walks.