Moon Paris Walks

Experience the City of Lights like a local: on foot! Stroll along cobblestone alleys and grand boulevards, discover chic restaurants and trendy shops, and bask in la vie Parisienne with Moon Paris Walks. Inside you’ll find:
  • Six customizable walks through the city’s hippest neighborhoods, including Montmartre, le Marais, Saint Germain, and more, with color-coded stops and turn-by-turn directions
  • Foldout maps of each route and a removable full-city map, in a handy, portable guide
  • “Top Ten” lists for restaurants, shopping, nightlife, and activities for a sleepy Sunday
  • The top sights and unique local experiences: Meander cobblestone alleyways to find a corner café and people-watch from the terrace over lunch. Wander through the Latin Quarter to Notre Dame and stroll through the verdant public gardens. Visit world-famous museums and galleries like the Louvre or shop for designer threads at the hippest boutiques. Browse a Sunday flea market for fresh produce and relax in the park with a baguette and fromage under the gaze of the Eiffel Tower. Discover trendy restaurants in the up-and-coming Belleville, sip stylish cocktails by the Seine, and dance the night away at the most popular nightclubs in town
  • Public transportation options, including the metro, bus, taxi, or bike rental
  • Tips for first-time visitors, including seasonal festivals, where you’ll need to make a reservation, and getting to and from the airport
With creative routes, public transit options, and a full-city map, you can explore Paris at your own pace, without missing a beat.

Genre: Travel / Travel / Europe / France

On Sale: December 31st 2019

Price: $14.99 / $19.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 152

ISBN-13: 9781640497818

