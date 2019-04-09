Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Moon Paris Walks
Experience the City of Lights like a local: on foot! Stroll along cobblestone alleys and grand boulevards, discover chic restaurants and trendy shops, and bask in la vie Parisienne with Moon Paris Walks. Inside you'll find:
Check out our guides to more of the world’s best cities, so you can hit the ground running! Also available: Moon Barcelona Walks, Moon Berlin Walks, Moon London Walks, Moon Amsterdam Walks, Moon New York Walks, and Moon Rome Walks.
- Six customizable walks through the city’s hippest neighborhoods, including Montmartre, le Marais, Saint Germain, and more, with color-coded stops and turn-by-turn directions
- Foldout maps of each route and a removable full-city map, in a handy, portable guide
- “Top Ten” lists for restaurants, shopping, nightlife, and activities for a sleepy Sunday
- The top sights and unique local experiences: Meander cobblestone alleyways to find a corner café and people-watch from the terrace over lunch. Wander through the Latin Quarter to Notre Dame and stroll through the verdant public gardens. Visit world-famous museums and galleries like the Louvre or shop for designer threads at the hippest boutiques. Browse a Sunday flea market for fresh produce and relax in the park with a baguette and fromage under the gaze of the Eiffel Tower. Discover trendy restaurants in the up-and-coming Belleville, sip stylish cocktails by the Seine, and dance the night away at the most popular nightclubs in town
- Public transportation options, including the metro, bus, taxi, or bike rental
- Tips for first-time visitors, including seasonal festivals, where you’ll need to make a reservation, and getting to and from the airport
