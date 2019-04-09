Moon London Walks

Whether you’re shopping on the high street, strolling lively street markets, or admiring renowned modern art, experience London like a local: on foot. Inside you’ll find:

Six customizable walks through the city’s hippest neighborhoods, including Shoreditch, Chelsea, Marylebone, and more, with color-coded stops and turn-by-turn directions

Foldout maps of each route and a removable full-city map, in a handy, portable guide

"Top Ten" lists for restaurants, nightlife, markets, and Sunday activities

for restaurants, nightlife, markets, and Sunday activities The top sights and unique local experiences: Find funky vintage treasures in Shoreditch or treat yourself at an upscale department store like Harrods. Make your way to the Tate Modern and other world-famous art galleries, take in London’s history at Westminster Abbey, and watch the changing of the guards at Buckingham Palace. Take a leisurely stroll through Regent’s Park, enjoy afternoon tea at a stylish hotel, or grab a pint and some fish and chips before heading to the theatre. Sip craft cocktails in an old train station, discover the hippest new gastropub, or watch the sun set over the city from a chic rooftop bar

Public transportation options, including the underground, public buses, and taxis

including the underground, public buses, and taxis Practical tips for first-time visitors, including where you’ll need to make a reservation, public holidays, and getting to and from the airport

