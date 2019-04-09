Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Moon Amsterdam Walks
Experience Amsterdam like a local: on foot! Wander along Amsterdam’s sparkling canals and bask in the diversity of its village vibes and cosmopolitan culture. Inside you’ll find:
- Six customizable walks through the city’s hippest neighborhoods, including the Center, Westerpark, the Jordaan, De Pijp, and more, with color-coded stops and turn-by-turn directions
- Foldout maps of each route and a removable full-city map, in a handy, portable guide
- “Top Ten” lists for restaurants, nightlife, museums, and Sunday activities
- The top sights and unique local experiences: Stroll the canals and admire postmodern architecture or discover unique boutiques and emerging designers in the buzzing central district. Make like the locals and rent a bike, ride along busy boulevards, and break for a picnic or movie screening at a public park. Explore the city’s history in its many museums or peruse contemporary art exhibits in industrial-style galleries. Sip craft beer at a traditional brewery, or artisanal coffee at an outdoor café. Sample seasonal dishes at a farm-to-table restaurant, and dance the night away to DJ sets at the city’s hippest nightclubs
- Public transportation options, including bike rentals, tram or metro, and ferry
- Practical tips for first-time visitors, including where you’ll need to make a reservation, public holidays, and getting to and from the airport
With creative routes, public transit options, and a full-city map, you can explore Amsterdam at your own pace, without missing a beat.
