A Good Apology
Four Steps to Make Things Right
In the vein of Hold Me Tight and The Body Keeps the Score, this paradigm-shifting book on apologies explains why they matter, how they work, and why they are essential for rebuilding trust.Read More
We’ve all done something wrong or made a mistake or insulted someone — even if by accident. We’ve all been hurt and wanted the other person to help us heal. The breaches themselves aren’t the real issue; our inability to fix them is what causes us trouble.
In Apologies, Dr. Molly Howes uses her own experiences with patients at her practice to exemplify the importance of a proper apology, and how we can all hone our technique. Learn how to craft an effective apology with this four-step model:
1. Listen to and empathize with the other person’s hurt
2. Make a sincere statement of regret and acknowledge harmful actions
3. Make restitution for the pain caused
4. Prevent repetition of the injury
An apology is a small-scale event between people, but it’s enormously powerful. Never until now has there been a comprehensive book giving readers the tools to fix their relationships, make amends, and move forward, all through the power of a great apology.
