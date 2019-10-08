A Good Apology





In Apologies, Dr. Molly Howes uses her own experiences with patients at her practice to exemplify the importance of a proper apology, and how we can all hone our technique. Learn how to craft an effective apology with this four-step model:





1. Listen to and empathize with the other person’s hurt

2. Make a sincere statement of regret and acknowledge harmful actions

3. Make restitution for the pain caused





4. Prevent repetition of the injury

We’ve all done something wrong or made a mistake or insulted someone — even if by accident. We’ve all been hurt and wanted the other person to help us heal. The breaches themselves aren’t the real issue; our inability to fix them is what causes us trouble.