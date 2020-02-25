The problem-solving adventures of best friends Sanity and Tallulah continue in this third installment of the critically acclaimed graphic novel series. Simultaneous hardcover and paperback publication.







That is, until these best friends find themselves in the middle of a long-standing conflict between space stations and landsiders. And things are about to heat up. As they accidentally cross the landsiders’ blockade, crash into an old mine, and the space station they’re supposed to deliver to explodes, a mystery unravels–and it’s going to take everything they’ve got to save their home as they know it.





Can Sanity and Tallulah put the pieces together before outer space erupts into an all-out war?

Sanity and Tallulah finally get to make a special delivery all on their own! Sure, Tallulah might have gotten her pilot’s license revoked last month, and, yes, her parking needs a little work, but she’s totally got this! And how can Sanity resist exploring just a little off from their pre-approved course? Everything will be just fine–right?