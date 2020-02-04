Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Sanity and Tallulah finally get to make a special delivery all on their own! Sure, Tallulah might have gotten her pilot’s license revoked last month, and, yes, her parking needs a little work, but she’s totally got this! And how can Sanity resist exploring just a little off from their pre-approved course? Everything will be just fine–right?


That is, until these best friends find themselves in the middle of a long-standing conflict between space stations and landsiders. And things are about to heat up. As they accidentally cross the landsiders’ blockade, crash into an old mine, and the space station they’re supposed to deliver to explodes, a mystery unravels–and it’s going to take everything they’ve got to save their home as they know it.


Can Sanity and Tallulah put the pieces together before outer space erupts into an all-out war?

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Comics & Graphic Novels / Science Fiction

On Sale: October 20th 2020

Price: $21.99 / $28.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 272

ISBN-13: 9781368009799

What's Inside

Junior Library Guild Selection
"A delightful read."—Kirkus Reviews
"This exciting, funny sci-fi adventure will captivate fans of the first installment as well as new readers."—School Library Journal
Sanity & Tallulah