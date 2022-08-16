Even My Feelings Have Feelings Page-A-Day Calendar 2023

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around November 1, 2022. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Description

A must-have gift for people with feelings: heartfelt advice and warm humor from Liz and Mollie.



Based on the hugely popular Instagram account @LizandMollie, Even My Feelings Have Feelings offers a year of advice and insights on navigating work, life, and emotions through distinctive, witty, and eminently relatable illustrations and captions. There’s a Google Translate chart for emails from your boss. (“Just wondering . . .” = I’m about to make a ridiculous request. “Maybe I’m missing something . . .” = WTF.) The highest compliment an introvert can give: I like being with you as much as I like being alone. And a pie chart showing the percentage of your worst days you’ve made it through: 100 percent. Printed on responsibly sourced paper and 100% recyclable.