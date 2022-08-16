Free shipping on orders $35+

Even My Feelings Have Feelings Page-A-Day Calendar 2023
Even My Feelings Have Feelings Page-A-Day Calendar 2023

Dealing With All of it, One Day at a Time

by Mollie West Duffy

by Liz Fosslien

by Workman Calendars

On Sale

Nov 1, 2022

Page Count

320 Pages

Publisher

ISBN-13

9781523517701

Genre

Mind, Body, Spirit / Self-help / Personal Growth / General

Description

A must-have gift for people with feelings: heartfelt advice and warm humor from Liz and Mollie.

Based on the hugely popular Instagram account @LizandMollie, Even My Feelings Have Feelings offers a year of advice and insights on navigating work, life, and emotions through distinctive, witty, and eminently relatable illustrations and captions. There’s a Google Translate chart for emails from your boss. (“Just wondering . . .” = I’m about to make a ridiculous request. “Maybe I’m missing something . . .” = WTF.) The highest compliment an introvert can give: I like being with you as much as I like being alone. And a pie chart showing the percentage of your worst days you’ve made it through: 100 percent. Printed on responsibly sourced paper and 100% recyclable.

What's Inside

