Get Your SH*T Together

About the Author

Malcolm “MJ” Harris is an internationally recognized lifestyle and business influencer who has been featured by Oprah, USA Today and Black Enterprise and is the CEO and founder of the National Care. As a hugely popular social media personality, MJ shares his secrets to relationship empowerment and financial freedom with global audiences across YouTube, Facebook, TikTok, and Instagram, helping people transform their spiritual, professional, and love lives. He currently lives in California and South Africa.

