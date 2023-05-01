Go to Hachette Book Group home

Get Your SH*T Together

A Guide to Letting Go of the Crap that’s Holding You Back

  • “I’ve been blessed to witness the kindness and realness of MJ Harris.  His honesty about his own life is the beautiful reason you can trust him to help you get yours together!—Tabitha Brown

On Sale
Jan 9, 2024
Page Count
288 pages
Publisher
Legacy Lit
ISBN-13
9780306829222

MJ Harris

About the Author

Malcolm “MJ” Harris is an internationally recognized lifestyle and business influencer who has been featured by Oprah, USA Today and Black Enterprise and is the CEO and founder of the National Care. As a hugely popular social media personality, MJ shares his secrets to relationship empowerment and financial freedom with global audiences across YouTube, Facebook, TikTok, and Instagram, helping people transform their spiritual, professional, and love lives. He currently lives in California and South Africa.

