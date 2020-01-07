Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

A Counting Christmas Carol

A Counting Christmas Carol

by

A new STEAM-based board book series for the literature and book lover that teaches toddlers basic math skills.

A Counting Christmas Carol is the second book in the Classic Concepts board book series that teaches STEAM skills through characters and stories from classic literature. In this take on A Christmas Carol by Charles Dickens, learn to count up to 10 alongside Dickens’s classic characters.

Read More

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Concepts / Counting & Numbers

On Sale: September 22nd 2020

Price: $9.99 / $12.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 16

ISBN-13: 9780762469529

Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews

Classic Concepts